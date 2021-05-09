PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PQ Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 858,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,583. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. PQ Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

