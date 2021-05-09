Precium (PCM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.32 Million

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Precium has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Precium has a market capitalization of $17.32 million and $39.28 million worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Precium coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.00681481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002435 BTC.

About Precium

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Precium’s official message board is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Buying and Selling Precium

