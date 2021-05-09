Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

