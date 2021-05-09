Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$134.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$134.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.43.

TSE:PBH opened at C$122.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 56.91. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$74.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.82.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

