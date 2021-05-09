PRIA Trading 108.1% Higher This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.42 or 0.00033837 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 108.1% higher against the dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $28,785.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

