PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 51.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Brud E. Drachman sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $371,610.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,534.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 184,888 shares of company stock valued at $17,534,995 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.