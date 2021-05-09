Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s previous close.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $163.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. Primerica has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

