Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Eric Alan Johnson Buys 1,715 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Alan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,360 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $19,842.40.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.66 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $160,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

