Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $21.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

PRMW opened at $16.92 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726 in the last ninety days. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,212 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

