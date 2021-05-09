Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,866 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

