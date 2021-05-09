Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

