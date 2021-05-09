Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.