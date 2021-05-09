Private Advisor Group LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $430,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in American Well by 43.7% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth $801,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Well by 21.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American Well by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL opened at $13.93 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702 over the last 90 days.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

