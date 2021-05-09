Private Advisor Group LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX opened at $34.30 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.