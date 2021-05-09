Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 115.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.74. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.86 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.