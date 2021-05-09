Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,868 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 136,471 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,685,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

