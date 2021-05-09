ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.90 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73.

