Proton Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.04 or 0.00791060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.98 or 0.09211062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

