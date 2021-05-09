Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRVB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.14. 696,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,632. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Comments


