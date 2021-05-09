Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.