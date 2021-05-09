Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.53

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 196622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

