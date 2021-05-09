Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

