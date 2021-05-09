Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

KFRC opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kforce by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

