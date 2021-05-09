Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Limelight Networks, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Limelight Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the information services provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

