Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE UAA opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

