Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reduced by Analyst

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375,656 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 3,848,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

