Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Increased by Analyst

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

