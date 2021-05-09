Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regional Management in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

RM stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $475.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

