Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Decreased by Truist Securiti

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on WU. Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The Western Union stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

