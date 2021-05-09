Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By William Blair

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.20. Redfin has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Redfin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 70.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

