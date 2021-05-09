Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Increased by Analyst

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2021 earnings at $16.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day moving average is $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

