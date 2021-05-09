Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Boosted by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

