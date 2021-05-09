Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Cut by Analyst

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

LL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

