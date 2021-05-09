Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.31 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.31 million and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00249368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.33 or 0.01210022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00768936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,909.40 or 0.99628123 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.