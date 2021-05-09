QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.07 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00250274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.54 or 0.01208539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.00780683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,349.25 or 0.99504053 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

