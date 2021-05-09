Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $120.50 and last traded at $118.07. Approximately 49,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 954,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.54.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock worth $4,107,445. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

