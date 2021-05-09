QUINADS (QUIN) Trading 168% Higher This Week

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. QUINADS has a market cap of $1.55 million and $209.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 168% higher against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003009 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00671476 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

