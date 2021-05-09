Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 11.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.18. 51,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,744,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

