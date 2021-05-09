Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 11.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.18. 51,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,744,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.