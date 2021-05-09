RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RadNet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.