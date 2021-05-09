Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $94.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

