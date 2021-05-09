Raymond James Analysts Give StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) a C$4.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

CVE:SVI opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.74.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.