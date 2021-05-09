Raymond James Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $135.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.67.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.