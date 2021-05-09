Raymond James Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $136.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

