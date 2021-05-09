Raymond James Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to $2,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,020.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $990.00 and a 1-year high of $1,619.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,448.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,304.20.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

