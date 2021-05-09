Raymond James Raises Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $50.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

NYSE DRE opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,399 shares of company stock worth $4,593,467. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after buying an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

