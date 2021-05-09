Raymond James Raises Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $204.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.35. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

