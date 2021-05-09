Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.16.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.78 and a 12-month high of C$19.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.