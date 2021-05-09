Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

