RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.20 million.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 113,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. RE/MAX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.