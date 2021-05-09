Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $8.22 on Friday, reaching $85.06. 687,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,792. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

